The US indices are closing higher on the day. The Dow was near unchanged for the week. The S&P and Nasdaq fell.

The near closing levels are showing:

Dow rose 200.07 points or +0.60% at 33745.90

S&P rose 18.94 points or 0.48% at 3965.43

Nasdaq rose 1.11 points or 0.01% at 11146.07

Russell 2000 rose 10.61 points or 0.58% at 1849.73

For the trading week:

Dow close last week at 33747.87. The closing level today is 33745.90. Closing within 2 points is as close to "kissing your sister" as you can get for the Dow

S&P fell -0.69%. Last week, the index rose 5.9%

Nasdaq fell -1.57% after rising last week by an oversized 8.1%

Russell 2000 fell -1.75% after rising 4.6% last week.

Leading the Dow 30 this week was Cisco. The top 5 are:

The bottom 5 are: