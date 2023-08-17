The US major stock indices are marginally higher as trading gets underway. The markets seem a bit hesitant to move higher. The NASDAQ index has declined by around -1.1% for 2 consecutive days. It is holding onto a very small gain 15 minutes into the open. A snapshot of the market shows:

Dow industrial average up 74.14 points or 0.21% at 34839.89

S&P index up 8.75 points or 0.20% at 4413.07

NASDAQ index up 5.8 points or 0.04% at 13480.43

A snapshot of the interest rate market shows that yields are mixed with the two-year down but the 30-year higher. The 10-year yield is trading at its highest level for the year and looks to approach the 2022 high at 4.335%. The high-yield has reached 4.312% today.

2 year yield 4.942%, -3.8 basis points

5 year yield 4.413%, +0.6 basis points

10 year yield 4.293% +3.4 basis points

30 year yield 4.408%, +4.8 basis points

in other markets:

Crude oil is trading up $1.02 or 1.28% at $80.41. The low price rate $78.95. There has been support near the $79 level. That level held yesterday and again today

Gold is trading up $5.36 or 0.28% at $1897.32

Silver is trading up $0.36 or 1.65% or $22.77

Bitcoin is remaining below the $29,000 level and moving more to the downside at $28,377

The Philadelphia Fed index game and sure than expected at 12.0 versus -10.0 expected. Employment was lower, but new orders and prices paid increased.

US initial jobless claims came in your expectations.

The US leading index is expected to remain negative at -0.4%. The leading index has not been above 0.0 since March 2022 as it continues to push toward a US recession (maybe one day it will be right).