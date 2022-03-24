Initial jobless claims at lowest level since 1969

Prior week 214K revised to 215K

Initial jobs claims 187K vs 212K est

4-week moving average 211.75 versus 215K last

Continuing Claims 1.35M vs 1.410M est

4 week moving average continuing claims 1.431M to 1.462M

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 12 were in Michigan (+2,068), Ohio (+1,547), California (+1,274), Missouri (+850), and Illinois (+665),

The largest decreases were in New York (-16,098), Massachusetts (-1,116), New Jersey (-1,046), Washington (-992), and District of Columbia (-945).

The initial claims was the lowest level since September 6, 1969 when it was at 182,000

The continuing claims reached its lowest level since January 3, 1970

You cannot argue at record levels. The Employment situation remains tight which is good and bad. One, the economy is buffeted for now at least, but inflationary pressures rise for businesses.

