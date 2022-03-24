Initial jobless claims
Initial jobless claims at lowest level since 1969
  • Prior week 214K revised to 215K
  • Initial jobs claims 187K vs 212K est
  • 4-week moving average 211.75 versus 215K last
  • Continuing Claims 1.35M vs 1.410M est
  • 4 week moving average continuing claims 1.431M to 1.462M
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 12 were in Michigan (+2,068), Ohio (+1,547), California (+1,274), Missouri (+850), and Illinois (+665),
  • The largest decreases were in New York (-16,098), Massachusetts (-1,116), New Jersey (-1,046), Washington (-992), and District of Columbia (-945).
  • The initial claims was the lowest level since September 6, 1969 when it was at 182,000
  • The continuing claims reached its lowest level since January 3, 1970

    • You cannot argue at record levels. The Employment situation remains tight which is good and bad. One, the economy is buffeted for now at least, but inflationary pressures rise for businesses.

