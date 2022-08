Initial jobless claims dips

In Initial jobless claims 250K vs 265K estimate. Last week 262K revised to 252K

4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 246.75 vs 249.5K last week

continuing claims 1.437M vs estimate of 1.438M. Last week 1.428M

4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.413M vs 1399.75M last month

A dip in the jobless claims back down into the 250 range after a run into the 260 area. This is