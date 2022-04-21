Initial jobless claims
US initial jobs claims
  • Prior week 185K revised to 186K .
  • Initial jobs claims 184K versus 180K estimate.
  • 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 177.25K versus 172.75K last week.
  • Continuing claims 1.417M versus 1.455 million estimate. Prior week 1.475M
  • 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.482M versus 1.513M last week

The continuing claims was the lowest level since February 21, 1970

The initial claims data is for the survey week for the BLS jobs report next month.

The jobs data is not showing any measurable signs of deterioration from the weekly  jobless claims  but sellers  inflation  as wages moves higher.