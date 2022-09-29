- Initial jobless claims 193K versus 215K estimate. Prior week revised to 209K from 213K
- 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 207K versus 215.7 5K (revised).
- Continuing claims 1.347M versus 1.388M estimate.
- 4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.381M versus 1.404M last week
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 17 were in Michigan (+6,102), Georgia (+1,837), New York (+1,709), New Jersey (+1,164), and California (+1,130),
- The largest decreases were in Indiana (-1,103), Arkansas (-386), Kentucky (-295), Virginia (-288), and Oklahoma (-264).
Next week the US jobs report released. Last week was the survey week for initial jobless claims and it came in at 209K. The prior month survey week was near 243K. Today's data continues to point toward a strong employment situation in the US. The last time the claims that it was below the 200 level was back at the end of April early May.