US initial jobless claims 200K vs. 179.75K estimate
US initial jobless claims and continuing claims
Weekly US jobless claims rises to 200K
Prior week 180K revised to 181K Initial 200K vs 179.75K estimate jobless claims
Jobless Claims
Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or persons filing for unemployment for the first time. Additionally, this also entails continuing jobless claims, indicating unemployed people who have been receiving unemployment benefits previously.Why Jobless Claims Data Matters in ForexJobless claims can give an important snapshot of the US economy, which has impactful consequences on the US dollar. During times of economic stress, a surge in jobless claims is likely to signal the US economy is performing badly. This was on full display in early 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.Such scenarios reduce risk appetite by investors who traditionally look to the US economy for broader signals. History is full of examples of both expanding and contracting labor markets.By extension, reduced jobless claims traditionally is seen as a strength that can power recoveries or rallies in US markets.It should be noted that initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims often do not yield the same market impact.This is due to the fact that initial jobless claims measure emerging unemployment, which are released one week before continuing jobless claims. As such, the initial claims typically have a higher impact on the markets.
Read this Term 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 188KK vs 180K last week. Continuing claims 1.384M vs 1.400M estimate. Prior week 1.408M revised to 1.403M. The data is the lowest since January 17, 1970 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.417M vs. 1.453M. The MA is the lowest since February 21, 1970 The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 23 were in New York (+4,760), Massachusetts (+3,491), Connecticut (+1,045), Georgia (+932), and New Jersey (+888), The largest decreases were in California (-2,860), Ohio (-2,609), Michigan (-1,887), Washington (-475), and Minnesota (-453).
Under the radar yesterday was an announcement that
Facebook would reduce hiring as revenue growth slows and inflation concerns increase. Employment is lagging indicator. Will that lag manifests itself in some of the jobs data going forward? ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
