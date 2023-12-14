Prior week 220K revised to 221K

Initial jobless claims 202K vs 220K estimate. Lowest since October 13 week.

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 213.25K vs 221.00K last week.

Continuing claims 1.876M vs 1.887M estimate. Last week 1.861M revised to 1.856M

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.8745M vs 1.871M

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending December 2 were in California (+13,478), New York (+9,073), Texas (+8,321), Georgia (+6,728), and Oregon (+5,406),

The largest decreases were in Kansas (-893), Vermont (-14), and Delaware (-14).

Ups and downs continue in the jobless claims. With the Christmas shopping season better this year, perhaps this is a catch up by retailers (and such) to match the demand. If you work, that is good.