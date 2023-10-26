Prior week 198K

Initial jobs claims 210K vs 208K estimate

4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 207.5K vs 206.25K last week

Continuing claims 1.790 Mvs 1.740M estimate. Prior week revised to 1.727M from 1.734M

4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.724M versus 1.692M last month

Of interest is that the initial jobless claims are still skimming along the 200,000 level, but the continuing claims have an upward bias over the last few weeks. It is still early but there is a noticeable move to the upside.