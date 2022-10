US initial jobless claims for the current week

The initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week shows:

Initial jobless claims 214K vs 230K estimate. Prior week 228K revised to 226K

4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 212.25K

Continuing claims 1.385M vs 1.375M estimate. Prior week 1.368M revised to 1.364M.

4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.365M vs last week 1.362.75M

The initial claims data is for the survey week for the BLS jobs report to be released in early November.