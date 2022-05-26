Initial jobless claims
Initial jobless claims lower than expectations
  • Prior report 218K
  • Initial jobless claims 210K vs 215K estimate
  • 4-week initial claims moving average 206.75K vs 199.5K last week
  • Continuing claims 1.346M vs. 1.310M estimate
  • 4-week continuing claims moving average 1.347M vs 1.362M last week
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending May 14 were in Kentucky (+6,712), California (+1,968), Illinois (+1,742), Ohio (+1,189), and Florida (+629),
  • The largest decreases were in Michigan (-384), Georgia (-325), Colorado (-301), Arizona (-278), and District of Columbia (-251).

The  jobless claims  of the higher from the low watermark from the cycle are still near very low levels.

Continuing claims data is for the survey week for the next month BLS jobs report. The 4 week moving average of continuing claims is at the lowest level since January 17, 1970.