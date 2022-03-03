- Prior week 232K revised to 233K
- Initial jobless claims 215K vs. 225K estimate
- 4-week MA of initial jobless claims 230.5K vs. 236.5K last week (revised from 236.25K)
- Continuing claims 1.4760K vs 1.475M estimate.
- 4-week MA of continuing claims 1.5395 vs 1.5757M last week
- Prior week of continuing claims revised from 1.476M to 1.474K
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending February 19 were in Michigan (+3,500), Kansas (+724), Utah (+454), Connecticut (+349), and District of Columbia (+239),
- The largest decreases were in Missouri (-6,949), New York (-3,037), Ohio (-2,212), California (-2,182), and Tennessee (-1,959).
For the full report CLICK HERE.