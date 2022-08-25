- Prior week 250K revised to 245K
- Initial jobless claims 243K vs 253K estimate
- 4- week moving average initial claims 247K vs 245.50K (revised from 246.75)
- Continueing claims 1.415M vs 1.442M estimate. Prior week 1.437M
- 4 week MA of continuing claims 1.42475M vs 1.41225M
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending August 13 were in Oklahoma (+1,419), Missouri (+1,014), Indiana (+691), Virginia (+404), and Michigan (+318),
- The largest decreases were in California (-3,185), Ohio (-1,659), Georgia (-946), South Carolina (-847), and Pennsylvania (-617).
This week corresponds with the BLS survey week for the NFP report at the start of September. The data gets better. Will we get another strong jobs report?