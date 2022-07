Initial jobless claims 256K. The prior week was revised higher to 261K vs. 215K

4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 249.25K vs 243.0 K last week.

Continuing claims 1.359M vs. 1.380M estimate. The prior week was unrevised at 1.384M.

4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.362M vs. last week's 1.353M

The low watermark for claims reached 166K on April 7. The high for the year was 286K during the week of January 20