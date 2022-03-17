- Prior week
- Initial jobless claims
Jobless Claims
Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or persons filing for unemployment for the first time. Additionally, this also entails continuing jobless claims, indicating unemployed people who have been receiving unemployment benefits previously.Why Jobless Claims Data Matters in ForexJobless claims can give an important snapshot of the US economy, which has impactful consequences on the US dollar. During times of economic stress, a surge in jobless claims is likely to signal the US economy is performing badly. This was on full display in early 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.Such scenarios reduce risk appetite by investors who traditionally look to the US economy for broader signals. History is full of examples of both expanding and contracting labor markets.By extension, reduced jobless claims traditionally is seen as a strength that can power recoveries or rallies in US markets.It should be noted that initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims often do not yield the same market impact.This is due to the fact that initial jobless claims measure emerging unemployment, which are released one week before continuing jobless claims. As such, the initial claims typically have a higher impact on the markets.
Read this Term 214K versus 220K estimate. Prior week was revised up 2000 from 227K to 229K
- four week moving average 223.00K versus 231.75K
- continuing claims 1.419M versus 1485M estimate. This is the lowest level since February 21, 1970
- four week moving average 1.463M vs 1505.5M. This is the lowest level for the three week average since March 21, 1970
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 5 were in New York (+16,157), California (+5,470), Kentucky (+3,148), New Jersey (+2,381), and Ohio (+1,117),
- The largest decreases were in Massachusetts (-2,315), Pennsylvania (-2,130), Missouri (-1,378), Tennessee (-1,356), and Rhode Island (-1,224).
The data this week corresponds with the BLS survey period for the employment report to be released at the start of the new month.
There is no moves will impact in the job market does a result of the Russian Ukraine situation as initial jobs claims and continuing claims continue to push lower..
