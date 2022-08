Goods and services trade deficit for June 2022

International trade balance for the month of June 2022

international trade deficit -79.6 billion vs. a revised -84.98 billion. It was 85.5B

goods trade balance -99.5 billion vs. -104.0 billion last month

services a surplus $19.87 billion

exports $260.8 billion vs. May $256.52 billion

imports $340.41 billion vs. May $341.43 billion

capital goods imports $72.2 billion vs. May $71.42 billion

China trade deficit $-36.95 billion vs. May deficit $-31.54 billion

oil import prices $104.81 vs. $98.99 in May