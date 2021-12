USD

US international trade balance for October $-67.1 billion versus $-66.9 billion estimate

US international trade balance for October 2021

US goods and services trade deficit US trade balance $-67.1 billion versus $-66.9 billion estimate. Last month revised to -$81.4 billion versus $-80.9 billion previously reported Goods trade balance $-83.2 billion versus $82.89 billion last month. The goods deficit was down $14 billion services surplus came in at $0.3 billion to $16.8 billion exports $223.6 billion or +8.1%. That was up $16.8 billion from September imports $290.7 billion or +0.9%. That was up $2.5 billion from September year-to-date the goods and services deficit increased $161.7 billion or 29.7% from the same. In 2020. Exports increased $315.1 billion or 17.9%. Imports increased $476.8 billion or 20.7% ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

