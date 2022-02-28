  • Americans barred from engaging in any transaction involving Russia's central bank
  • That applies to Russia's national wealth fund or ministry of finance
  • Issues general license to authorise certain energy-related transactions with CBR despite sanctions

A senior US official goes on to say that these sanctions were months in the planning and that they were ready to be issued, adding that the US' strategy is to make sure the Russian economy goes backward as long as Putin continues with his Ukraine campaign. Well, as much as the sanctions look heavy on paper, it does have one very big caveat.

That being they will allow an exemption for "certain energy-related transactions". That pretty much says it all.

