The US jet (call sign SPAR19) took off from Kuala Lumpur at 0742 GMT (roughly 20 mins ago). It appears to be heading towards Singapore i.e. southbound and I reckon that is her next stop before flying in to Taipei - that is if she is even on this plane. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Update: It doesn't look like the jet is even headed to Singapore as it has flown way past that. That is quite an interesting flight path if Pelosi is actually on board. Hmm.