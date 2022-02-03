A preview of the NFP from GS, but first a look at consensus expectations.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.

Goldman Sachs' estimate for the headline number us a drop of 250,000, well under the consensus of +150K

Our forecast reflects a large and temporary drag from Omicron on the order of 500-1000k, as survey data indicate a surge in absenteeism during the month

We estimate an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.9%—in line with consensus—reflecting likely declines in both household employment and labour force participation due to the virus wave.