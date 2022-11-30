JOLTS
  • Prior was 10.717m (revised to 10.687m)
  • Quits rate 2.6% vs 2.7% prior
  • Layoffs 0.9% vs 0.9% prior

With the revision, this is basically bang in-line with estimates.

The Fed likes JOLTS but I think that's a blind spot. There's so much automated hiring and 'always-hiring' practices at big companies that I don't think this report offers a clear picture of the economy. But they won't find that out until JOLTS remain high and the US is losing 200k jobs a month.

In any case, the US dollar is a bit higher on this as the pendulum swings slightly towards more hikes on a solid reading.