A US judge appears to be on the brink of revoking Sam Bankman-Fried's bail. He's charged with one of the largest fraud's in history as he embezzled billions running the exchange FTX.

The judge said he there was probable cause to believe that the FTX founder attempted to tamper with witnesses at least twice, according to a Reuters report.

One of those witnesses is former CFO and love interest Caroline Ellison, who is slated to testify against him. He leaked her diary to the New York Times.

"Defendant requested access to Google Drive, he said for discovery. Then he used it to give Ms. Ellison's documents to the New York Times," the prosecuting attorney Sassoon said.

His lawyer said he will appeal the bail revocation and asked that detention be delayed pending that appeal.

So long and thanks for all the scams. I don't imagine he will be out of prison for a long time. His trial is set for October.