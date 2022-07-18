US July NAHB home builder sentiment 55 vs 65 expected
  • Prior was 67
  • Current single-family home sales 64 vs 77 prior
  • Sales over the next six months 50 vs 61 prior
  • Index of prospective buyers 37 vs 48 prior

This is a big miss but I'm not entirely surprised by it. There's been plenty of talk from home builders about a sudden stop in demand and interest.

In terms of the broader market, I think this is the final nail in the coffin of the 75 vs 100 bps debate. Fed Governor Waller specifically mentioned housing as something he's watching and this is a strong signal. We get housing starts tomorrow and existing home sales Wed but those are lagging indicators while this is leading.

The 30-year fixed rate was right at the peak at the time of last month's report but has since edged down.

US 30 year fixed

/ earnings 