US core PCE
  • Prior was +4.8% y/y
  • Core m/m +0.1% vs +0.3% expected
  • PCE price index -0.1% vs +1.0% prior
  • Price index y/y +4.6% vs +6.8% prior

Consumption:

  • Personal income +0.2% vs +0.6% exp
  • Real personal consumption +0.2% vs -0.4% prior
  • Consumption adjusted +0.1% vs +0.4% expected
  • Prior consumption +1.1%

Consummption was on the soft side but all the focus is on the misses on core and headline inflation . That's more evidence -- along with CPI -- that prices weren't running as hot in July. There will be more of that in August.

The pricing for 75 bps is too high.