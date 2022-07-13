US CPI yy report June 2022
  • Prior was 8.3% y/y
  • m/m reading +1.3% vs +1.1% expected and +1.0% prior
  • CPI index at 296.311 vs 292.296 prior
  • Full report

Core CPI:

  • y/y 5.9% vs 5.7% expected and 6.0% prior
  • m/m 0.7% vs +0.6% expected and +0.6% prior

Details:

  • CPI energy +7.5% vs +3.9% prior
  • Gasoline +11.2% vs +4.1% prior
  • New vehicles +0.7% vs +1.0% prior
  • Used vehicles +1.6% vs +1.8% m/m prior
  • Owners' equivalent rent +0.6% m/m vs +0.6% prior
  • Food +1.0% vs +1.2% prior
  • Real weekly earnings -1.0% vs -0.7% m/m prior (revised to -0.9%)

 Inflation  is running hot. This is the highest reading since November 1981. The Fed funds futures market has quickly priced in a 23% chance of the Fed hiking 100 bps in two weeks.

The details are important here. The CPI energy index rose 7.5% in the month, contributing nearly half of the total increase. Energy is up 41.6% y/y. Given where gasoline prices currently are, those numbers will reverse in July.

Otherwise, the vehicle component is worrisome as it remains high and rents continue to creep up. I'd be a bit more dismissive of the report if it was more food-driven but there are a few components pushing it upwards. Used cars are particularly surprising because the Manheim used car index was lower in the month.

On headline shock alone, "above 9%" isn't pretty for main street and the Fed will have a hard time softening its stance.