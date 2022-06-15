Empire manufacturing
Empire manufacturing index
  • Prior month -11.6
  • New York Fed Empire manufacturing index -1.2% vs. 3.0 estimate
  • new orders 5.3 vs. -8.8 last month
  • prices paid 78.6 vs. 73.7 last month
  • employment 19 vs. 14.0 last month
  • shipments 4.0 vs. -15.4 last month
  • unfilled orders -4.3 vs. 2.6 last month
  • delivery time 14.5 vs. 20.2 last month
  • inventory 17.1 vs. 7.9 last month
  • prices received 43.6 vs. 45.6 last month
  • average employee workweek 6.4 vs. 11.9 last month

Six-month forward the forward-looking indicators show

  • the six-month business conditions 14 vs. 18 last month
  • new orders 13.5 vs. 17.3 last month
  • prices paid 69.2 vs. 63.2 last month
  • employment 25.2 vs. 22.2 last month
  • shipments 19.4 vs. 19.7 last month
  • unfilled orders -14.5 vs. -2.6 last month
  • delivery time -13.7 vs. -1.8 last month
  • inventories -0.9 vs. -5.3 last month
  • average employee workweek -5.1 vs. 2.6 last month
  • capital expenditures 25.6 vs. 25.4 last month
  • technology spending 23.9 vs. 22.8 last month

For the full report click here

\ Inflation 