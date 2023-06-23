- Fifth consecutive improvement in services
- Prior was 54.9
- Manufacturing 46.3 vs 48.5 expected
- Composite 53.0 vs 54.3 prior
- Services new orders grew at a strong rate
The manufacturing and services PMIs are headed in opposite directions.
The services upturn was led by strong customer confidence and new client acquisitions, according to S&P Global.
In terms of services inflation, this isn't what the Fed wants to hear:
"Service sector firms registered a quicker rise in input prices at the end of the second quarter. The rate of cost inflation was the steepest for five months, as companies stated that greater wage bills in particular placed further pressure on business expenses. Conversely, companies sought to remain competitive and drive sales which led to a slower uptick in output charges during June"
Commenting on the US flash PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:
“The overall rate of expansion of business activity in the US remained robust in June, consistent with GDP rising at a rate of 1.7% to put second quarter growth in the region of 2%.
“Growth remains dependent on service sector spending, however, with manufacturing slipping back into decline after three months of growth. While improving supply conditions had helped boost manufacturing production in prior months, an increasingly severe downturn in new orders mean factories are running out of work.
“The situation is brighter in the service sector, where demand is proving resilient and the recent pause in rate hikes appears to have helped boost business optimism for the year ahead.
“The question remains as to how resilient service sector growth can be in the face of the manufacturing decline and the lagged effect of prior rate hikes. Any further rate hikes will of course have a further dampening effect on this sector which is especially susceptible to changes in borrowing costs.
“The tightness of the labor market remains a concern, and upward wage pressure remains a key driver of higher costs in the service sector. However, it is encouraging to see the overall rate of selling price inflation for goods and services drop to the lowest since late 2020 in a sign that the Fed is winning its fight against inflation .”