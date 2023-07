Prior was 763K (revised to 715K)

Single family sales -2.5% vs +12.2% prior

Median sale price $415.4K vs $416.3K a year ago

Supply months 7.4 vs 6.7 months prior

Earlier today, the US reported June building permits at 1.441m vs 1.440m prior.

This is a disappointing number coupled with a large revision lower. Home builders have been optimistic in reports so far this year but perhaps the latest data was over-cooked.