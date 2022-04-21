Wall Street Journal with the report overnight, on the US' largest pension fund, USD470 bn California Public Employees’ Retirement System (Calpers) said it would support a proposal by the National Legal and Policy Center that Berkshire Hathaway’s board chair be independent.

That would disqualify Mr. Buffett, who is also the company’s chief executive, from holding both positions.

Berkshire Hathaway’s board responded by saying it opposes the measure and believes Mr. Buffett should continue to fill both roles. After he departs, a board member who isn’t part of management should become chair, the board said.

Link is here (may be gated) if you are interested.