Wall Street Journal with the report overnight, on the US' largest pension fund, USD470 bn California Public Employees’ Retirement System (Calpers) said it would support a proposal by the National Legal and Policy Center that Berkshire Hathaway’s board chair be independent.
- That would disqualify Mr. Buffett, who is also the company’s chief executive, from holding both positions.
- Berkshire Hathaway’s board responded by saying it opposes the measure and believes Mr. Buffett should continue to fill both roles. After he departs, a board member who isn’t part of management should become chair, the board said.
Link is here (may be gated) if you are interested.