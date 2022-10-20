The US leading index for the month of September shows:
- Leading index fell -0.4% vs. -0.3%
- prior month was revised to 0.0% from -0.3% previously reported
- index comes in at 115.9 after remaining unchanged in August
- the index is down 2.8% over six-month period from March to September 2022. That is a reversal from its 1.4% growth over the previous 6 months
According to conference Board senior director of economists Ataman Ozyildirim said:
“The US LEI fell again in September and its persistent downward trajectory in recent months suggests a recession is increasingly likely before yearend. The six-month growth rate of the LEI fell deeper into negative territory in September, and weaknesses among the leading indicators were widespread. Amid high inflation , slowing labor markets, rising interest rates, and tighter credit conditions, The Conference Board forecasts real GDP growth will be 1.5 percent year-over-year in 2022, before slowing further in the first half of next year.”
For the full report click here