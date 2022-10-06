This piece in the Wall Street Journal ICYMI, with US members of congress and the administration looking at what can be down tih OPEC.

U.S. lawmakers are pushing bills that aim to break up the cartel; charge it in front of the World Trade Organization; or even seize assets its members own in the U.S.

The White House ... threatened to join Congress in efforts to loosen the cartel’s power over energy prices—a move which analysts say could lead the U.S. to curb overseas exports.

Here is the link to the Journal piece for more (may be gated):