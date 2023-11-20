All the major indices have now turned positive on the day led by the NASDAQ index which is currently up 0.42%:
- Dow industrial average up 57.26 points or 0.16% at 35005
- S&P index up 10.27 points or 0.23% of 4524.24
- NASDAQ index up 59.02 points or 0.42% 14183.77
Looking at some of the leading stocks:
- Microsoft shares are up $2.41 or 0.65%
- Nvidia shares are up $4.12 or 0.82% at $497. Nvidia will announce their earnings after the close on Tuesday.
- Adobe shares are up $5.50 or 0.91% at $608.16
- Apple shares are up 0.83% or 0.44% $190.50