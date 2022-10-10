The major US indices are closing the day with declines for the 4th consecutive day.

The Dow industrial average was near unchanged with 5 or so minutes to the close but ran into some late day selling pushed the index down close to 100 points. The NASDAQ index is the worst performer with a decline near 1.0%.

The S&P is between the two after trading briefly below its 200 week moving average near 3600 intraday. The low price today in the S&P reached 3588.10 before bouncing higher. That 200 week moving average level will continue to be a key barometer for the trading week. Closing the week below that level would be more bearish.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -93.85 points or -0.32% at 29202.93

S&P index fell -27.24 points or -0.75% at 3612.43

NASDAQ index fell -110.29 points or -1.04% at 10542.11

Russell 2000 fell -10.22 points or -0.60% at 1691.92