The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are all closing lower as trading comes to a close for the day and the week. As a reminder, major indices will be closed tomorrow in observance of the Good Friday holiday. A snapshot of the market closes shows

Dow industrial average down -113.38 points or -0.33% at 34451.24. Last week the index closed at 34721.13. For the week the index fell -0.78%

S&P -54.00 index down -292.5 points or -1.21% at 4392.60. Last week the index closed at 4488.27. For the week the index is down -2.13%.

NASDAQ index down -292.5 points or -2.14% at 13351.09. Last week the index closed at 13711.00 for the week the index is down -2.67%

Russell 2000 down -20.12 points or -0.99% of 2004.98. Last week the index closed at 1994.56. For the week the index was up 0.57%

The big news at the start of the day was Elon Musk's buyout offer of Twitter at $54.20. After initial spike higher, the price started to move back to the downside. It is closing down $0.77 or -1.68% at $45.08. The Twitter board is mulling the possibility of inserting a poison pill to prevent Musk from significantly upping stakes in the companies shares.

Meanwhile, Musk is conducting a poll on Twitter asking followers if "taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board?"

The problem is the price of 5420 is shown 32% less than the high reached in February 2021. Having said that, the price has been below $54.20 level since November 2021.

The poll may show one thing, but the price of the stock is showing another.