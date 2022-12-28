The major US indices closed the last day for stocks to settle in 2022 lower and near session lows for the day. All 11 sectors of the S&P closed down for the day, week and month. The Nasdaq led the declines with a fall of -1.35%. For the week the index is also the weakest 1/2 way through the week at -2.71%.
For the day:
- Dow Industrial Average felt -365.85 points or -1.10% at 32875.72
- S&P index fell -46.03 points or -1.20% at 3783.23
- NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term index fell -139.93 points or -1.35% at 10213.30
- Russell 2000 fell -27.49 points or -1.57% at 1722.02
Apple shares reached new 52 week lows and lows going back to June 2021. The price is closing at $126.05. Period for the year, Apple shares are now down -29.01%
Looking at the S&P sectors, the worst performers were:
- energy sector -2.22%
- information -1.64%
- real estate -1.60%
- communication services -1.51%
- materials -1.49%
The best of the worst was the financials sector which fell -0.42% today.
With more than half of the week over:
- Dow Industrial Average is down -0.99%
- S&P index is down -1.6%
- NASDAQ index is down -2.71%
