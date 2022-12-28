The major US indices closed the last day for stocks to settle in 2022 lower and near session lows for the day. All 11 sectors of the S&P closed down for the day, week and month. The Nasdaq led the declines with a fall of -1.35%. For the week the index is also the weakest 1/2 way through the week at -2.71%.

For the day:

Apple shares reached new 52 week lows and lows going back to June 2021. The price is closing at $126.05. Period for the year, Apple shares are now down -29.01%

Looking at the S&P sectors, the worst performers were:

  • energy sector -2.22%
  • information -1.64%
  • real estate -1.60%
  • communication services -1.51%
  • materials -1.49%

The best of the worst was the financials sector which fell -0.42% today.

With more than half of the week over:

  • Dow Industrial Average is down -0.99%
  • S&P index is down -1.6%
  • NASDAQ index is down -2.71%