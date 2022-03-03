The major US stock indices closed lower on the day with the Nasdaq stocks leading the way lower. For that index, it nearly gave back all its 219 point gain from yesterday (it fell -214 points today). The Dow and the S&P also closed in the red (and the Russell 2000 as well).

The final numbers are showing:

Both the S&P and Nasdaq found sellers against their respective 200 hour MAs at their session highs today - keeping the sellers in control.

Below is the chart of the S&P. The green line stalled the rally with the price closing below the 100 hour MA (blue line) at 4368.94 as well. Bearish.

It would take a move above each to increase the bullish bias going forward.

S&P
S&P finds sellers against the 200 hour MA today