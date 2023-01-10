The major US stock indices are closing the day near the highs, as the clock ticks closer to the CPI data on Thursday.

The final numbers are showing:

The highs for the day peaked at:

  • Dow +2808.88
  • S&P +27.73
  • Nasdaq +108.02

Looking at the 11 sectors of the S&P today, 10 rose while 1 declined.

The biggest sector gainers were:

  • Communication Services, +1.30%
  • Consumer discretionary 1.26%
  • Materials 1.03%
  • Healthcare +0.83%

The only declining sector was Consumer Staples at -0.16%