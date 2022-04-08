The major US indices are closing mixed with the Dow industrial average higher, while the S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 are all lower

  • NASDAQ and S&P is down for the third time in four trading days
  • S&P and NASDAQ have the first weekly loss in four weeks
  • All three major indices close lower for the week. Russell 2000 also lower
  • transports on track for the worst week since October 20
  • NASDAQ down nearly 4% on the week the final numbers are showing

A look at the final numbers for the major indices are showing:

  • Dow industrial average rose 137.55 points or 0.4% at 34721.11.
  • S&P index fell -11.93 points or -0.27% at 4488.27
  • NASDAQ index fell -186.29 points or -1.34% at 13711.01
  • Russell 2000 fell -15.23 points or -0.76% at 1994.56

For the trading week:

For the S&P index, it closed back below its 200 day moving average currently at 4492.89 (green line on the chart below). On Wednesday the price closed below that moving average, but rebounded back above yesterday before rotating back to the downside again today.

So overall, the market is saying it is a bit unsure as to the direction, but with the price below the 100 day moving average, the sellers are a little bit more in control.

S&P
S&P index closes below its 200 day moving average