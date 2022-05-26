The major indices US indices are closing higher. The Dow industrial average is on a 4 day winning streak. The NASDAQ and S&P are up 3 of the last 4 trading days. For the week, all the major currencies are higher and looking to snap multiweek losing streaks. The Dow has been down 8 straight weeks. The NASDAQ and the S&P have been down 7 straight weeks.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 516.91 points or 1.61% at 32637.20

S&P index is up 79.11 points or 1.99% at 4057.85

NASDAQ index is up 305.92 points or 2.68% at 11740.66

Russell 2000 is up 39.07 points or 2.17% at 1838.23

Nvidia which fell over 11% after announcing earnings last night closed higher by $8.76 or 5.16%.

Other big winners today:

Dollar Tree rose 21.87%

AliBaba rose 14.68%

GameStop rose 11.64%

DoorDash rose 7.52%

Tesla rose 7.43%

Block rose 7.0%

United Airlines rose 6.94%

American Airlines rose 6.88%

Losers today included:

Snowflake, -4.63%

Merck, -1.53%

Gilead, -0.83%

Palo Alto networks -0.68%

Phillip Morris -0.42%

Verizon -0.39%