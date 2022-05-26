The major indices US indices are closing higher. The Dow industrial average is on a 4 day winning streak. The NASDAQ and S&P are up 3 of the last 4 trading days. For the week, all the major currencies are higher and looking to snap multiweek losing streaks. The Dow has been down 8 straight weeks. The NASDAQ and the S&P have been down 7 straight weeks.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average up 516.91 points or 1.61% at 32637.20
- S&P index is up 79.11 points or 1.99% at 4057.85
- NASDAQ index is up 305.92 points or 2.68% at 11740.66
- Russell 2000 is up 39.07 points or 2.17% at 1838.23
Nvidia which fell over 11% after announcing earnings last night closed higher by $8.76 or 5.16%.
Other big winners today:
- Dollar Tree rose 21.87%
- AliBaba rose 14.68%
- GameStop rose 11.64%
- DoorDash rose 7.52%
- Tesla rose 7.43%
- Block rose 7.0%
- United Airlines rose 6.94%
- American Airlines rose 6.88%
Losers today included:
- Snowflake, -4.63%
- Merck, -1.53%
- Gilead, -0.83%
- Palo Alto networks -0.68%
- Phillip Morris -0.42%
- Verizon -0.39%