The major indices US indices are closing higher. The Dow industrial average is on a 4 day winning streak. The NASDAQ and S&P are up 3 of the last 4 trading days. For the week, all the major currencies are higher and looking to snap multiweek losing streaks. The Dow has been down 8 straight weeks. The NASDAQ and the S&P have been down 7 straight weeks.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 516.91 points or 1.61% at 32637.20
  • S&P index is up 79.11 points or 1.99% at 4057.85
  • NASDAQ index is up 305.92 points or 2.68% at 11740.66
  • Russell 2000 is up 39.07 points or 2.17% at 1838.23

Nvidia which fell over 11% after announcing earnings last night closed higher by $8.76 or 5.16%.

Other big winners today:

  • Dollar Tree rose 21.87%
  • AliBaba rose 14.68%
  • GameStop rose 11.64%
  • DoorDash rose 7.52%
  • Tesla rose 7.43%
  • Block rose 7.0%
  • United Airlines rose 6.94%
  • American Airlines rose 6.88%

Losers today included:

  • Snowflake, -4.63%
  • Merck, -1.53%
  • Gilead, -0.83%
  • Palo Alto networks -0.68%
  • Phillip Morris -0.42%
  • Verizon -0.39%