The major US stock indices are higher but with the NASDAQ index lagging (and below the pre-market levels).

The snapshot of the market shows:

Dow Industrial Average 357 points or 0.94% at 38342

S&P index up 39 points 85 points or 0.79% at 5163.51

NASDAQ index of 82.00 or 0.51% at 16258

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 11.63 points or 0.58% at 2014.85.

US yields are higher: