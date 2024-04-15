The major US stock indices are higher but with the NASDAQ index lagging (and below the pre-market levels).
The snapshot of the market shows:
- Dow Industrial Average 357 points or 0.94% at 38342
- S&P index up 39 points 85 points or 0.79% at 5163.51
- NASDAQ index of 82.00 or 0.51% at 16258
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 11.63 points or 0.58% at 2014.85.
US yields are higher:
- 2-year yield 4.980%, +9.8 basis points
- 5-year year 4.661%, +12.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.619%, +12.1 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.706%, +10.3 basis points