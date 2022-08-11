The major US indices are opening higher after tamer than expected PPI data. The data follows the CPI which also was lower than expectations yesterday. Initial jobless claims came in near expectations.

  • Dow industrial average is trading up 217 points or 0.67% at 33531
  • S&P index is up 28.41 points or 0.62% 4236
  • NASDAQ index is up 88 points or 0.69% 12941.47
  • Russell 2000 is up 19.5 points or 0.99% at 1988.68

Disney shares are trading at $121.12. That's up $8.73 or 7.68% after stronger than expected earnings and streaming subscriber data.

In other markets as US stock trading gets underway:

  • spot gold is trading up $1.50 or 0.08% at $1792.67
  • spot silver is trading down $0.12 or -0.55% at $20.44
  • WTI crude oil is trading higher by $1.54 at $93.47
  • The price bitcoin is higher at $24,652

US yields are mixed with the shorter end lower and the longer end higher. The US treasury will auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET which may be contributing to the shift in the yield curve a bit as the market prepares for the new supply

  • 2 year trading at 3.152%, or -6.4 basis points.
  • 10 year is trading at 2.772% or -1.3 basis points.
  • 30 year 3.051%, +1.8 basis points

The USD is lower but off lowest levels . See morning video outlining the levels in play for the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD today.