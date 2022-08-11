The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. are opening higher after tamer than expected PPI data. The data follows the CPI which also was lower than expectations yesterday. Initial jobless claims Additionally, this also entails continuing jobless claims, indicating unemployed people who have been receiving unemployment benefits previously.Why Jobless Claims Data Matters in ForexJobless claims can give an important snapshot of the US economy, which has impactful consequences on the US dollar. During times of economic stress, a surge in jobless claims is likely to signal the US economy is performing badly. This was on full display in early 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.Such scenarios reduce risk appetite by investors who traditionally look to the US economy for broader signals. Dow industrial average is trading up 217 points or 0.67% at 33531

S&P index is up 28.41 points or 0.62% 4236

NASDAQ index is up 88 points or 0.69% 12941.47

Russell 2000 is up 19.5 points or 0.99% at 1988.68

Disney shares are trading at $121.12. That's up $8.73 or 7.68% after stronger than expected earnings and streaming subscriber data.

In other markets as US stock trading gets underway:

spot gold is trading up $1.50 or 0.08% at $1792.67

spot silver is trading down $0.12 or -0.55% at $20.44

WTI crude oil is trading higher by $1.54 at $93.47

The price bitcoin is higher at $24,652

US yields are mixed with the shorter end lower and the longer end higher. The US treasury will auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET which may be contributing to the shift in the yield curve a bit as the market prepares for the new supply

2 year trading at 3.152%, or -6.4 basis points.

10 year is trading at 2.772% or -1.3 basis points.

30 year 3.051%, +1.8 basis points

The USD is lower but off lowest levels . See morning video outlining the levels in play for the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD today.