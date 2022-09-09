The major US stock indices are trading higher to start the day. If the price closed is higher it would be the 3rd day in a row. The NASDAQ index is not had 3 days higher in a row since July. The major indices are also on track for a higher close this week which would be the 1st after 3 weeks of declines.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

In the US debt market, the yields are lower:

  • 2 year 3.507%, unchanged
  • 5 year 3.4056%, -1.8 basis points
  • 10 year 3.300% -1 point basis points
  • 30 year 3.474% -0.4 basis points

In other markets:

  • spot gold is trading up $6 or 0.36% at 1714.80
  • spot silver is trading up $0.08 or 0.45% at $18.60
  • The price of crude oil is trading higher by $1.98 at $85.50
  • Bitcoin is back above the $21,000 level at $21,040

In the forex market, the AUD remains the strongest of the majors, while the USD remains the weakest:

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies