Yesterday, the US major indices moved above and below unchanged for most of the day. At the close, the Dow was unchanged, while the S&P and Nasdaq closed lower with the Nasdaq faring the worst.

Today at the open the pattern remains with the Dow moving higher, the S&P marginally lower and the Nasdaq the worst performer. The small cap Russell 2000 is near unchanged.

The snapshot of the market shows:

Dow is up 96.61 points or 0.289% at 35187.75

S&P is down -3.51 points or -0.08% at 4480.37

Nasdaq is down -16.35 points or -0.12% at 13999.32

Russell 2000 is down -0.123 points or -0.01% at 2012.47

IN other markets:

Spot gold is little changed at 18209.36

Crude oil futures are down -$160 at $89.66

Bitcoin is trading at $43671

IN the US debt market, yields are moving higher with the 10 year yield up 4.4 basis points at 1.960% (and near the session high).

US yields are higher

In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest while the JPY is now the weakest but the major currencies are relatively scrunched together today.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies