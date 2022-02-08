Yesterday, the US major indices moved above and below unchanged for most of the day. At the close, the Dow was unchanged, while the S&P and Nasdaq closed lower with the Nasdaq faring the worst.
Today at the open the pattern remains with the Dow moving higher, the S&P marginally lower and the Nasdaq the worst performer. The small cap Russell 2000 is near unchanged.
The snapshot of the market shows:
- Dow is up 96.61 points or 0.289% at 35187.75
- S&P is down -3.51 points or -0.08% at 4480.37
- Nasdaq is down -16.35 points or -0.12% at 13999.32
- Russell 2000 is down -0.123 points or -0.01% at 2012.47
IN other markets:
- Spot gold is little changed at 18209.36
- Crude oil futures are down -$160 at $89.66
- Bitcoin is trading at $43671
IN the US debt market, yields are moving higher with the 10 year yield up 4.4 basis points at 1.960% (and near the session high).
In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest while the JPY is now the weakest but the major currencies are relatively scrunched together today.