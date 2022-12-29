The major US stock indices are rebounding after yesterday's declines that saw the Dow Industrial Average fall -1.1%, the S&P index fall -1.2% and the NASDAQ index fall -1.35%.

A few minutes into the opening, the major indices are showing gains across the board:

In the US debt market, yields are lower:

  • two year 4.359%, unchanged
  • five year 3.953%, -2.9 basis points
  • 10 year 3.856% -3 basis points
  • 30 year 3.948% -2.8 basis points