The major US stock indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ index the hardest hit. The Dow industrial average is near unchanged. The first 2 trading days of the trading week had the broader S&P and NASDAQ index both up near 4%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average trading above and below the unchange level. The current price trades at 30517, down 7 points

S&P index -15.48 points or -0.42% at 3704.93

NASDAQ index -60 points at -0.55% at 10716

Russell 2000-16.36 point -0.93% at 1739.62

US yields are higher but off the highest levels. The 10 year yield reached 4.123%, but currently trades at 4.08%. A look at the markets shows

2 year yield 4.52% +8.5 basis points

5 year yield 4.307% +8.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.084% +7.3 basis points

30 year yield 4.083% +5.3 basis points