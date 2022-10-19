The major US stock indices are opening lower with the NASDAQ index the hardest hit. The Dow industrial average is near unchanged. The first 2 trading days of the trading week had the broader S&P and NASDAQ index both up near 4%.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average trading above and below the unchange level. The current price trades at 30517, down 7 points
- S&P index -15.48 points or -0.42% at 3704.93
- NASDAQ index -60 points at -0.55% at 10716
- Russell 2000-16.36 point -0.93% at 1739.62
US yields are higher but off the highest levels. The 10 year yield reached 4.123%, but currently trades at 4.08%. A look at the markets shows
- 2 year yield 4.52% +8.5 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.307% +8.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.084% +7.3 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.083% +5.3 basis points