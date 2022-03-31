  • Prior 15.25k

US-based employers announced 21,387 job cuts in March and that is up 40.3% from February. In Q1, employers announced 55,696 cuts, down 62% from the 144,686 cuts announced through the same period in 2021. It is the lowest quarterly total since the third quarter of 2021, when 52,560 cuts were recorded. Challenger notes that:

"There appears to be a return of a healthier churn in the labor market. Some U.S. Employers report hiring is getting easier, particularly with the incentives many companies put in place to attract and retain talent. Meanwhile,  inflation  impacts and war concerns are causing workers who were depending on savings or investments to seek out paid employment."