US industrial production for March 2024

Prior month 0.1% revised to 0.4%

Industrial production 0.4% versus 0.4% expected. Largest increase sense August 2023

Capacity utilization 78.4% versus 78.5% expected

Prior month capacity utilization 78.3% revised lower to 78.2%.

Manufacturing output for March 0.5% versus 0.3% expected. Prior month revised higher to 1.2% from 0.8% previously reported.

Looking at the capacity utilization chart below, rates remain high but near the lower end of the recent range over the last few years.

Capacity utilization

Notes from the Fed: