Industrial production
US industrial production for March 2024
  • Prior month 0.1% revised to 0.4%
  • Industrial production 0.4% versus 0.4% expected. Largest increase sense August 2023
  • Capacity utilization 78.4% versus 78.5% expected
  • Prior month capacity utilization 78.3% revised lower to 78.2%.
  • Manufacturing output for March 0.5% versus 0.3% expected. Prior month revised higher to 1.2% from 0.8% previously reported.

Looking at the capacity utilization chart below, rates remain high but near the lower end of the recent range over the last few years.

Capacity utilization
Capacity utilization

Notes from the Fed:

  • Industrial production increased by 0.4% in March, though it saw a decline of 1.8% at an annual rate for the first quarter.
  • Manufacturing output rose by 0.5% in March, with motor vehicles and parts production up by 3.1%.
  • Excluding motor vehicles and parts, factory output increased by 0.3%.
  • The mining index declined by 1.4%, while the utilities index saw a 2% increase.
  • Total industrial production in March remained unchanged from the previous year, standing at 102.7% of its 2017 average.
  • Capacity utilization for the industrial sector improved to 78.4% in March, still 1.2 percentage points below the long-run average from 1972 to 2023.