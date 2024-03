UMich sentiment

Highest since July 2021

March prelim was 76.5

Final February was 76.9

Current conditions 82.5 vs 79.4 prelim

Expectations 77.4 vs 74.6 prelim

One -year inflation 2.9% vs 3.0% prelim -- matches lowest since Dec 2020

Five-year inflation 2.8% vs 2.9% prelim

This is a goldilocks report and underscores the strength in the US economy and moderating inflation. That said, I don't put any stock in this report, which is more of a political gauge than an economic one.