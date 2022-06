The highlight on the US economic calendar today is the May durable goods report. The headline is expected up 0.1% and the key reading on non-defense capital goods orders ex-air anticipated up 0.3%.

Later we get pending home sales as well.

My friends over at Newsquawk offer a reminder that durable goods are an important input in the Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker, which currently sits at 0%. It will be updated later today and a poor durable goods reading ensures it will be negative.