Empire Fed survey

Details

  • New orders -28.0 versus +25.1 last month
  • Shipments versus +23.9 last month
  • Prices paid +34.9 versus +33.0 last month
  • Employment -3.3 versus -8.0 last month
  • prices received versus +23.7 last month
  • Inventories versus +8.2 last month
  • Six month outlook+9.8 vs +6.6 last month

This is a poor result but it's been volatile, especially new orders which swung to +25.1 from -21.7 and now has plunged right back down. Overall, the index is right back down to January low, though just above it. The Fed would certainly like to see prices paid coming down more rapidly but this is the largest one-month point decline since the start of the pandemic.

Empire Fed May 2023