Details
- New orders -28.0 versus +25.1 last month
- Shipments versus +23.9 last month
-
Prices paid +34.9 versus +33.0 last month
- Employment -3.3 versus -8.0 last month
- prices received versus +23.7 last month
- Inventories versus +8.2 last month
- Six month outlook+9.8 vs +6.6 last month
This is a poor result but it's been volatile, especially new orders which swung to +25.1 from -21.7 and now has plunged right back down. Overall, the index is right back down to January low, though just above it. The Fed
"The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of
Read this Term would certainly like to see prices paid coming down more rapidly but this is the largest one-month point decline since the start of the pandemic.